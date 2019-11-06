Infosys Nilekani says allegations against co-founders 'mischievous'

Infosys has strongly condemned of what it termed as mischievous insinuations made by anonymous sources against the cofounders and former colleagues, suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations.

According to Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys, “These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our cofounders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys.”

As we have previously stated, the Audit Committee has appointed an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the complaints. We will share the outcome of the investigation at the relevant time with all stakeholders.