Spirent to provide analytics solution for Jio 5G core network

Spirent Communications, a provider of test and analytics solutions, is collaborating with Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) to validate its cloud-native 5G standalone core network.
Jio’s 5G standalone core network will be validated for real-world workloads and traffic conditions using Spirent Landslide.
“Jio needed to validate performance across its in-house 5G core network functions, while supporting LTE 4G and IMS interfaces,” said Spirent’s VP and General Manager for the APAC region, Peter Tan.
“Landslide provided the ideal solution, supporting interfaces across the breadth of the 5G core and, thanks to Landslide’s built-in suite of test cases, dramatically reducing the time to test,” he added.
Working closely with Spirent, Jio used Landslide to perform core network capacity tests, measure device data throughput, and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavioral call models and mobility scenarios.
Jio Platforms, the technology division of Reliance Industries Ltd, sees the deployment of a 5G SA core network as vital to realising the true potential of 5G.
Landslide successfully validated Jio’s cloud-native 5G core network for heavy signalling and data plane workloads using hardware acceleration technologies, as well as supporting fallback to LTE, while providing support for HD Voice over NR (VoNR).
This helped Jio in subjecting its “all IP Network” to 5G and VoNR-based standalone and adjacency tests – seen by Jio as a landmark achievement for its 5G core functions. Landslide also validated compliance to 3GPP functions, the company said in a statement.
