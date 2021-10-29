Splunk Cloud Platform is now available on AWS Marketplace

Scripting a survival
Data platform Splunk Inc has announced the availability of Splunk Cloud Platform in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace to help scale companies’ data analytics needs.
AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalogue that makes it easy for organisations to discover, procure, entitle, provision and govern third-party software, the company explained.
"Indian businesses will be able to seamlessly procure and deploy Splunk Cloud Platform via AWS Marketplace to meet their digital needs," it said.
The move is meant to ensure fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Splunk solutions to gain an additional layer of real-time security and operational and cost management insights across their AWS and hybrid environments.
The availability of Splunk Cloud Platform in AWS Marketplace will help streamline customer adoption via a consolidated purchase environment and integration with AWS accounts, with pre-established terms, the company said.
Additionally, using the software as a service (SaaS) contracts, AWS Marketplace bills customers upfront or by the payment schedule that customers define. This allows them to prepay for Splunk Cloud Platform based on expected usage tiers through contracts up to one year in length.
“We have witnessed a significant rise in cloud adoption by organizations across India in the past year as cloud technology has given businesses the flexibility they need to thrive,” said Jyoti Prakash, Regional Sales Director, India & SAARC Countries, Splunk.
“Splunk Cloud Platform’s launch in AWS Marketplace is our latest go-to-market move to bring Splunk Cloud to more businesses in India and address the country’s digitalization needs. This move also reflects our commitment to the Indian market," added Prakash.
