Spotify allows users search music by lyrics on Android and iOS

Music streaming app Spotify has introduced a new feature on its app that lets users search for music by lyrics.

The new feature is available for users on the Android and iOS versions of the app.

Spotify designer Lin Wang announced the feature on Twitter. “My team just shipped something on iOS and Android - now you can find songs by lyrics on Spotify. Give it a try,” Wang tweeted.

Users can simply type in the lyrics of the song that they are looking for in the search box. The app will then offer a list of songs whose lyrics match the lyrics that a user searches with a “Lyrics match” tag.

With this new addition, the music streaming app is playing catch up with one of its biggest competitor Apple Music which introduced the feature back in 2018.

Back in June, Spotify added another feature, real-time lyrics, to keep up with its competitor.

Most recently, Spotify added new updates to its ‘Collaborative Playlists’ feature that lets users share their music with family and friends. The new updates include “a new Add User button in the playlist header (to easily invite others to contribute); a list displaying user avatars in the playlist header (to see who else is contributing); and finally, new user avatars in front of each track or episode (to see exactly who contributed what, and perhaps make fun of their questionable choices).”