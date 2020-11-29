Spotify is testing Stories feature with playlists: Report

Spotify is testing a new ‘Stories’ feature on select playlists with popular artists on its platform, as per reports.

The audio streaming platform has been spotted testing Spotify's Instagram-style ‘Stories’ on curated playlists on its Android and iOS apps with various artists as per user reports.

Spotify confirmed to Engadget that this was a public test for the feature. No details regarding the general availability of the feature have been confirmed yet. “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by the report. “Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

Currently, stories are visible for users on Android and iOS on Spotify’s recently updated Christmas Hits playlist. Stories feature videos various artists whose music is on the playlist including Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix.

The stories feature has also been enabled for a few other Spotify-created playlists including Tear Drop and an enhanced version of Megan Thee Stallion's debut album, Good News, as per the report.

Reports of Spotify working on a Stories feature had surfaced last year. The company had confirmed to Android Police last year that it was working on a Storyline feature. The public test of the feature had begun recently, with Spotify allowing select influencers to stories to playlists.