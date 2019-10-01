Spotify launches family plan in India

Music streaming service Spotify has launched its Premium Family plan in India, allowing for up to six people to listen to music simultaneously with one subscription.

The world's largest streaming service has been fighting hard in India as a late entrant where players like Jio Saavn and Gaana already have a strong presence.

With a price tag of ₹179 per month, the family plan will allow an entire family or group of friends to share one Spotify account, while being able to create their playlists, customised settings, making it a lot more affordable.

A regular single-user monthly plan currently costs ₹119 a month for ad-free, high fidelity music.

The membership will give users will have access to 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks or songs.

For offline listening, only three devices will be able to download songs and podcasts while sharing the same family plan.

“Spotify’s Premium Family plan has been loved across markets, and we know that our users in India wanted it when we launched in February. Family time and recreation are a core part of our culture, and we want users to discover new music and podcasts through their family, without compromising on their taste and app experience. We are thrilled to bring this subscription tier to the country” added Amarjit Batra, Managing Director - India, Spotify.

The plan will also come with community boards, where parents will be able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting for music for all other accounts on their plan.