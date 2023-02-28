Spotify is replacing the heart icon that lets users save music with a plus button. The platform recently added a DJ feature to its app.

The music streaming app announced in a blog post that users will have to tap the plus icon to save a song or podcast to their library and tap again to add it to a playlist.

“We are consolidating the heart icon and the ‘add to playlist’ icon into a single symbol: the Plus (+) button,” Spotify wrote. It said that the upgrade helped save time and gave users the ability to add to multiple playlists at once.

The feature is rolling out to all users globally on Android and iOS and will be available to all Spotify users in the coming weeks. The Verge reported that some users already have a combined plus button on their app, which Spotify has been testing since late last year.

Also read Mark Zuckerberg says Meta to form AI product team for WhatsApp, Instagram

