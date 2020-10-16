Spotify to let creators add music tracks to podcast shows

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Audio streaming platform Spotify has announced a new listening experience for its platform, allowing creators to add complete music tracks to their podcast shows.
“We’re beginning to test a new listening experience that brings together music and spoken-word content in an easy and elegant package, allowing full songs and talk commentary to live together wrapped up in one show,” Spotify said in an official post.
For this new format, listeners will be able to interact with music tracks within Spotify’s podcast episodes similar to how they interact with all other song tracks on Spotify. They will be able to like and share these songs along with reading more information about a track without leaving the episode page or searching for it manually.
Also read: Music streaming revenues slow down in Q2 2020: Report
They can pull up the track list for a particular episode through ‘Explore Episode’ on the episode page or tap the play bar at the bottom of the screen. From there, they can go to different segments and songs and save songs for future listening.
“Shows using this format are exclusive to Spotify because they rely on Spotify’s music catalogue licenses and compensate musicians and songwriters just like any regular stream of a music track on Spotify,” clarified the platform.
Spotify Premium listeners will be able to listen to the entire track directly within the episode while free users will hear 30-second music previews.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...