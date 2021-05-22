Spotify to let users download audio on Apple Watch

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Spotify is rolling out the ability for Premium users to download audio on Apple Watch to play offline.
“We’re rolling out the ability to download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch,” Spotify said in a blog post.
“All users are already able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, and now Premium users will also be able to download everything they’re listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience. This is on top of all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch—from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri,” it said.
Spotify enabled its standalone streaming for Apple Watch users in November last year. It lets users listen to audio such as music or podcasts on Spotify directly on their Apple Watch through a Wi-Fi connection or using mobile internet without the need to be connected to an iPhone.
Users can also stream content to their Bluetooth headphones or AirPods with the app.
Users can now also use their Apple Watch to control playback from everything, whether it’s wireless speakers, TVs, or gaming consoles, using Spotify Connect.
For downloading the music, users can find the music and podcasts that they want to download on their Apple Watch. From there, they can select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots and choose “Download to Apple Watch.”
They can check on the progress from the Downloads section on the watch.
“Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names,” it said.
With Siri support on Apple Watch, users can also directly play the music through voice command. They can also “like” music, ask what’s currently playing, and control their media settings, like volume, skip track, play, and pause.
“Be sure to end each command with “on Spotify” so Siri knows which service to access,” it said.
The new overall experience for Spotify on Apple Watch is rolling out to all users globally over the coming weeks. Users can either update their watches to the latest version or download the app on the App Store.
Users will require Apple Watch Series 3 or later, with watchOS 6.0+ to access the same.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...