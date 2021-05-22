Spotify to let users download audio on Apple Watch

Spotify is rolling out the ability for Premium users to download audio on Apple Watch to play offline.

“We’re rolling out the ability to download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch,” Spotify said in a blog post.

“All users are already able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, and now Premium users will also be able to download everything they’re listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience. This is on top of all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch—from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri,” it said.

Spotify enabled its standalone streaming for Apple Watch users in November last year. It lets users listen to audio such as music or podcasts on Spotify directly on their Apple Watch through a Wi-Fi connection or using mobile internet without the need to be connected to an iPhone.

Users can also stream content to their Bluetooth headphones or AirPods with the app.

Users can now also use their Apple Watch to control playback from everything, whether it’s wireless speakers, TVs, or gaming consoles, using Spotify Connect.

For downloading the music, users can find the music and podcasts that they want to download on their Apple Watch. From there, they can select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots and choose “Download to Apple Watch.”

They can check on the progress from the Downloads section on the watch.

“Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names,” it said.

With Siri support on Apple Watch, users can also directly play the music through voice command. They can also “like” music, ask what’s currently playing, and control their media settings, like volume, skip track, play, and pause.

“Be sure to end each command with “on Spotify” so Siri knows which service to access,” it said.

The new overall experience for Spotify on Apple Watch is rolling out to all users globally over the coming weeks. Users can either update their watches to the latest version or download the app on the App Store.

Users will require Apple Watch Series 3 or later, with watchOS 6.0+ to access the same.