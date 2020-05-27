Spotify to roll out unlimited library experience for users

Spotify is removing its 10,000 items limit on the Spotify library for its users after requests for an unlimited library experience had come pouring in.

“Spotify has started rolling out an unlimited library experience, meaning they're removing the limit on saved items in a user's library!” the company said in an official post on its community platform. “This affects liked songs, and liked albums!” it added.

Responding to a user request for the same on Twitter, Spotify developer Felipe O. Carvalho said, “This is no more. After today, you can add as many songs as you like to your Liked Songs on @Spotify. I've been working with a small team on the refactoring necessary to pull this off for a while now. Very happy to see this finally out.”

The music streaming platform has been receiving requests for removing the limit on the Spotify library since 2014, with over 12,500 votes to remove the same on its Community Ideas Exchange,

Previously, users were able to save 10,000 items in their Spotify library. They used to receive the message, “Epic collection my friend. There's no more room in Your Library. To save more, you'll need to remove some songs or albums,” once they reached this limit.

Now users will be able to add unlimited songs and albums to their Spotify library. However, this does not affect the offline listening limit or the Spotify limit for a particular playlist.

“Spotify users are able to download 10,000 songs on 5 different devices for offline listening,” the blog read. “This doesn't impact the current limit of 10,000 items in a playlist,” it further read.

Spotify is currently rolling out this feature to users. All users will be able to have unlimited library experience soon, Spotify said.