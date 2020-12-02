Spotify Wrapped 2020 unveiled for listeners around the globe

Spotify has launched the Spotify Wrapped 2020 experience for listeners across the globe.

The audio streaming platform’s personalised 2020 Wrapped experience for listeners is out for users in India and around the world.

“This year’s Wrapped experience is full of insights on artists, songs, genres and podcasts that defined your listening in 2020 - all created just for you,” Spotify said in an official release.

Spotify has also added few new features to the Wrapped 2020 experience. These includes in-app quizzes, new badges and top songs.

In-app quizzes will test listeners’ skills at predicting the top podcasts, artists and the top decade they streamed most.

The Story of Your 2020 with your Top Song feature will help them discover streams right from the first stream to the 100th stream.

Premium users will get access to new badges such as Tastemaker (X of your playlists gained X new followers), Pioneer (You listened to X song before it hit 50,000 streams) or Collector (You added X number of songs to playlists this year) based on various ways users listened.

Personalised playlists

New personalised playlists within the experience will include Your Top Songs, the songs users loved most this year and Missed Hits, Spotify’s Wrapped discovery playlist where they recommend popular similar 2020 releases that users failed to listen to.

Eligible users can access their personalised Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android).

The platform will also open up Wrapped to everyone, including non-users.

“With access to Spotify’s global listening trends, non-users can join the conversation that wraps up the year in streaming. Check out the new experience at Spotify.com/Wrapped compatible with both web and mobile web,” Spotify said.

Spotify will also be rolling out its Wrapped creator experience for podcasters and artists later today.

“With access to their own individualized Wrapped microsite experience, creators can dive into all the ways in which their fans listened this year,” it said.