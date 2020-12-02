Spotify Wrapped 2020 unveiled for listeners around the globe

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Spotify has launched the Spotify Wrapped 2020 experience for listeners across the globe.
The audio streaming platform’s personalised 2020 Wrapped experience for listeners is out for users in India and around the world.
“This year’s Wrapped experience is full of insights on artists, songs, genres and podcasts that defined your listening in 2020 - all created just for you,” Spotify said in an official release.
Spotify has also added few new features to the Wrapped 2020 experience. These includes in-app quizzes, new badges and top songs.
In-app quizzes will test listeners’ skills at predicting the top podcasts, artists and the top decade they streamed most.
The Story of Your 2020 with your Top Song feature will help them discover streams right from the first stream to the 100th stream.
Premium users will get access to new badges such as Tastemaker (X of your playlists gained X new followers), Pioneer (You listened to X song before it hit 50,000 streams) or Collector (You added X number of songs to playlists this year) based on various ways users listened.
New personalised playlists within the experience will include Your Top Songs, the songs users loved most this year and Missed Hits, Spotify’s Wrapped discovery playlist where they recommend popular similar 2020 releases that users failed to listen to.
Eligible users can access their personalised Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android).
The platform will also open up Wrapped to everyone, including non-users.
“With access to Spotify’s global listening trends, non-users can join the conversation that wraps up the year in streaming. Check out the new experience at Spotify.com/Wrapped compatible with both web and mobile web,” Spotify said.
Spotify will also be rolling out its Wrapped creator experience for podcasters and artists later today.
“With access to their own individualized Wrapped microsite experience, creators can dive into all the ways in which their fans listened this year,” it said.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...