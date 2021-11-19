Spotify's lyrics feature now available to users globally

Spotify is expanding its 'Lyrics' feature to users globally.

The audio streaming platform had previously launched the real-time feature only in select markets.

"Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe. So after iterating and testing, we’ve created an experience that’s simple and interactive—and even shareable," Spotify said in a blog post.

It has partnered with Musixmatch for the feature. Users will have access to song lyrics in-app across the majority of the platform's extensive library of tracks.

Lyrics are now available to all Free and Premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles, and TV. It will be available across Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and XBox One, along with Android TV, including FireTV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast.

To access the feature, users can start by tapping on the “Now Playing View” on a song on the Spotify mobile app.

While listening, they can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing.

To share, they can tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics they want to share along with where they want to share it via third-party platforms.

On the Spotify desktop app, the feature can be accessed from the “Now Playing” bar by clicking on the microphone icon while a song is playing.

On the SpotifyTV app, users can open the “Now Playing View” on a song, navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button” and select if they want to enable Lyrics. Once enabled, they will be able to see the lyrics in the “Now Playing” View.