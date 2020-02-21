Start-up Bitdle launches digital assistance platform

Kochi-based IT start-up Bitdle Integrated Technologies has launched a digital assistance platform. According to the promoters, the application brings together the features of hybrid social networking, search engine, social shopping, sharing economy, online reputation building, CRM, data analytics, social service, and entertainment.

S Abhimanyu, the company’s MD, said Bitdle will offer its solution through a mix of hybrid virtual community platform, smart devices, virtual med pad, AI and VR and facial and object identification system (FOIS).

Connecting with peers, monitoring real-time situations and events, entertainment, collaborating ideas and events, educating masses, mobilising public opinion and instant messaging/video chatting are some of its features. In addition, people can spot trends, follow brands, share great finds and make purchases.

For businesses, the application can be used for optimisation of costs, targeted marketing of products, targeted sourcing and HR, said a company release.