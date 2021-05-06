Start-up Zappyhire launches AI-backed platform to quicken job hiring

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Smoothening the typically tedious process of hiring employees, a company under Kerala Startup Mission has come up with an AI-based platform that facilitates quick induction of top talents without altering the existing recruitment process.
Zappyhire, which relies on AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and NLP (natural language processing) technologies, makes the recruitment process smarter by automatically engaging with the candidates. Also, it collects relevant information from them before and presents to the interviewer a 360-degree holistic view of each candidate after a smart filtering based on the eligibilities required for the job.
“The platform helps customers to manage their end-to-end recruitment in an intelligent, data-backed and insight-driven way,” said Deepu Xavier, co-founder of the 2018-founded Zappyhire. “Our modular design helps organizations with existing recruitment platforms too to make them more intelligent and smarter.”
Recently, the company helped a hospital to hire 60 nurses in 36 hours amid the Covid-19 crisis. Xavier said the platform gains added value amid the pandemic and frenzied hiring of hands in the domain of healthcare. “We help customers digitize their existing processes and help them hire in a totally no-touch mode,” he adds. “The platform empowers the company’s HR, minimising human intervention.”
Jyothis K S, another co-founder, says Zappyhire guarantees streamlining of job applications, automating candidate engagements, assessing their knowledge and traits through AI-based assessments, conducting multiple rounds of interviews and subsequent on-boarding and background verification.
The company has customers both in India and abroad across multiple industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, manpower consulting and IT.
The company, which currently works out of KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery, is into its second round of raising investment to support a global expansion plan.
