Delhi High Court will, on Monday, deliver its much-awaited verdict in the digital start-ups’ (Alliance of Digital India Foundation) petition against Google and CCI in the Google Play Store policy case.

This upcoming verdict of Single Judge Tushar Rao Gadela will have a significant bearing on the functioning of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as Delhi High Court will rule on whether CCI can invoke ‘doctrine of necessity’ even in anti-trust matters or not, sources said.

ADIF had petitioned Delhi High Court to direct CCI to invoke ‘doctrine of necessity’ to deal with the three applications filed before the Competition Watchdog by this think tank for digital start-ups.

ADIF had also sought Delhi High Court’s direction to Google to keep its proposed User Choice Billing (UCB) system — which will kick in from April 26–in abeyance till CCI completes its investigation of their complaint over the tech giant’s non-compliance with the competition watchdog’s ruling.

Google has already announced its intent to implement the UCB system in India from April 26, wherein developers would be allowed to use a third-party billing system besides the Google Play Billing System. ADIF is opposed to UCB in its current form and wants the tech giant to put it on hold as Google charging a nearly 30 per cent service fee on app developers will prove to be a significant blow to Indian start-up ecosystem.

A Single Judge of Delhi High Court Tushar Rao Gadela had last Wednesday reserved the order after a marathon hearing of over two hours.

ADIF had in its petition before Delhi High Court alleged that Google has tried to bypass the CCI order of October 25 last year by announcing the UCB system.

ADIF had in its applications alleged non-compliance by Google of CCI’s directions issued through its October 25 ruling of last year in the Google Play Store Policy case. CCI had then imposed a penalty of ₹936 crore on Google for its anti-competitive conduct in the Google Play Store policies.

Last Wednesday, ADIF Counsel Abir Roy presented legal arguments to press for a direction from Delhi High Court to CCI to invoke ‘doctrine of necessity’ to consider ADIF complaint against Google.

ADIF contended that CCI by invoking doctrine of necessity has started approving proposed M&As in the interest of the market and economy and similar standards and non-discriminatory approach should also be followed by CCI to adjudicate the applications alleging non-compliance of its anti-trust orders.

However, Google companies, represented by Senior Advocates Sandeep Sethi and Sajjan Poovayya, opposed invoking the doctrine of necessity, stating that without a quorum, it is not possible. CCI, who was presented by Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman, did not take a particular stand and said that CCI will go with whatever verdict is pronounced by the judge. The US-based Match Group also made an intervention supporting ADIF on the matter.