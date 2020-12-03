Starting today, group conversations to appear in Google chat

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Google is making various changes to Google Chat group conversations starting December 3.
These changes were announced last month.
“Starting December 3, 2020, we’ll make three changes to how group conversations work in Google Chat,” Google had announced in a blog post.
From December 3, users will be able to add and change members of new group conversations on Google Chat.
“When a new member is added to a group conversation, all members will see a message announcing the new member. The new member will be able to see the entire conversation, even messages sent before they entered, allowing them to catch up easily,” Google said.
The tech giant is also adding compatibility for Hangout Group conversations on Chat over the coming weeks.
“Group conversations in Hangouts — beginning with conversations, followed by message history—will begin to appear in Google Chat over the coming weeks,” Google said.
Google earlier this year had asked users to migrate from Hangouts to Chat starting in the first half of 2021. These changes will make the transition easier for users.
The messaging platform will also consider the default history and vault retention policy for updated group conversations on Google Chat.
“These updated group conversations will also respect a different retention policy in Vault,” Google explained in the blog post.
“If you set custom Chat retention rules in Google Vault, the scope of coverage will change. Rules set for “All Chat Spaces” (previously known as “All Rooms”) will apply to existing chat rooms, plus updated group messages and group messages that synchronize between Chat and Hangouts,” it added.
