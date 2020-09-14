Startup SignalX raises $7,50,000 from US firm

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
SignalX, an AI-powered governance risk management and compliance solutions start-up based in Hyderabad, has raised $7,50,000 in a funding round led by 3Lines Venture Capital, a US-based investment firm.
Post deal, Rajiv Roy, a venture partner at the investment firm, will join the SignalX Board.
“SignalX platform is being used by professionals in performing valuations, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency and forensics to serve their customers in India and the US,” Govind Balachandran, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SignalX, said.
“With this funding, we will be strengthening our core platform and opening up our SaaS application further to enable compliance and risk professionals to leverage AI in running comprehensive analysis and risk assessments with ease, at high speed and with high quality,” said he added.
With industry regulators seeking increasingly more stringent compliance with laws and regulations and risk management professionals looking for defendable assessments and analysis with a high quality and fast turnaround at an affordable cost, he added.
“Our Due Diligence AI is purpose-built to help risk professionals across industries execute a broad range of analyses starting from ‘know your business (KYB)’ to meeting enhanced due diligence compliance requirements”, he said.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...