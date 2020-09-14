Startup SignalX raises $7,50,000 from US firm

SignalX, an AI-powered governance risk management and compliance solutions start-up based in Hyderabad, has raised $7,50,000 in a funding round led by 3Lines Venture Capital, a US-based investment firm.

Post deal, Rajiv Roy, a venture partner at the investment firm, will join the SignalX Board.

“SignalX platform is being used by professionals in performing valuations, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency and forensics to serve their customers in India and the US,” Govind Balachandran, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SignalX, said.

“With this funding, we will be strengthening our core platform and opening up our SaaS application further to enable compliance and risk professionals to leverage AI in running comprehensive analysis and risk assessments with ease, at high speed and with high quality,” said he added.

With industry regulators seeking increasingly more stringent compliance with laws and regulations and risk management professionals looking for defendable assessments and analysis with a high quality and fast turnaround at an affordable cost, he added.

“Our Due Diligence AI is purpose-built to help risk professionals across industries execute a broad range of analyses starting from ‘know your business (KYB)’ to meeting enhanced due diligence compliance requirements”, he said.