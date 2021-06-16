StaTwig joins LACChain Global Alliance to offer vaccine supply solution

StaTwig, a T-Hub-based technological company offering blockchain-based solution for the traceability of the Covid-19 vaccine, is joining the LACChain Alliance to deploy it’s solution on the network.

Based on the global need to maintain control over the distribution process of vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, StaTwig solution, developed with blockchain technology, will be deployed on LACChain networks.

As per WHO, 1 out of 4 vaccines get spoiled in the supply chain, which must be monitored to maintain its effectiveness in the transfer. To address this, StaTwig provides traceability at unit level, detection of product expiration, chain of custody and cold chain monitoring.

To deploy and make this solution available for the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean both entities have formalised their alliance for use in LACChain network for vaccine traceability.

Sid Chakravarthy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer in StaTwig in a statement said: “Our solution, VaccineLedger deployed over the LACChain network will make it easy for different stakeholders--manufacturers, health departments and other key organizations to participate and collaborate over one single decentralized network. As these organizations can join the network at any time this makes the solution very easy to adopt and scale. ”

Alejandro Pardo Vegezzi, leader of LACChain, said, “Never before has it been more important to maintain and ensure trust in the distribution chain to combat a global problem. We are pleased to welcome StaTwig as a partner, its implementation in the LACChain network reflects confidence in our infrastructure, which is expected to have an impact on millions of people and improve process efficiency”.

LACChain is a global alliance made up of different actors from the blockchain environment, led by IDB Lab, the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Lab) for the development of the blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.