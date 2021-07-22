Sterlite Tech to acquire UK-based Clearcomm Group for about ₹160 crore

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Broadband technology company Sterlite Technologies on Thursday said it will acquire Clearcomm Group, a leading Network Integration company in the UK, to further globalise its system integration business at an enterprise valuation of around ₹160 crore.
Sterlite Tech will acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Clearcomm Group in two tranches, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sterlite Tech board okays buyback at ₹150 a share
"We will be paying around ₹125 crore for acquiring 80 per cent stake (in Clearcomm Group in the first tranche)," STL Group chief financial officer Mihir Modi told PTI.
The company will acquire 80 per cent stake in Clearcomm Group in the first tranche at enterprise valuation of around ₹158 crore and rest of the 20 per cent in 2023.
"With the addition of Clearcomm's network integration expertise to STL's Optical Connectivity and Data Centre integration capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers deliver the most advanced, deep-fiberised digital networks," Sterlite Technologies (STL) group CEO Anand Agarwal said.
The acquisition will enhance the presence of STL Network Integration solutions across the UK and Europe.
"Clearcomm has long standing relationships with marquee customers in the UK, with over a decade of experience. It has been generating profitable growth with revenues in the range of ₹200 crore (GBP 20 million) and growth rates of over 25 per cent over the past 3 years," the filing said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...