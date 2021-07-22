Sterlite Tech to acquire UK’s Clearcomm for £15.5 million

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
In a bid to globalise its network integration business, Sterlite Tech (STL) will acquire a UK-based network integration company, Clearcomm Group Ltd for £15.5 million. The acquisition will enhance the presence of its network solutions across the UK and Europe.
Clearcomm is a privately held company that provides end-to-end network integration solutions and capabilities in the UK. According to the press release, it has been generating profitable growth with revenues in the range of £20 million and growth rates of over 25 per cent over the past three years.
The transaction is structured to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital in 2 tranches. Tranche 1 entails the acquisition of 80 per cent of the share capital which will happen immediately (subject to customary pre-closing conditions), and is based on an enterprise value of £15.5 million. The balance 20 per cent shareholding will be acquired in 2023.
While STL possesses capabilities in a large scale of network solutions in 5G, FTTx and rural use cases, it will particularly focus on delivering 5G network solutions in the UK. Mihir Modi, CFO, STL, said along with existing clients of Clearcomm, STL will also be looking to bid for the £5-billion UK government project ‘Project Gigabit’ as well as other projects with private telcos.
Stuart Evans and Richard Breffitt, Managing Directors, Clearcomm Group, said, “STL has a global vision for enabling digital transformation, and has set off on an exciting growth journey. We, at Clearcomm, are looking forward to adding value with our network integration specialisation and being an integral part of this growth story.”
Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said: “As digital infrastructure investments are increasing across the globe, STL is globalising its system integration solutions to help build these advanced networks. With the addition of Clearcomm’s network integration expertise to STL’s optical connectivity and data centre integration capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers deliver the most advanced, deep-fiberised digital networks.”
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...