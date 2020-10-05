Sterlite Technologies appoints Mihir Modi as Chief Financial Officer

Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL), an integrator of digital networks, has appointed Mihir Modi as Chief Financial Officer.

“Mihir Modi is a finance professional with a wide range of experiences in digital growth businesses. His experience in building deep industry alliances, managing internal efficiencies and eventually delivering consistent shareholder value, will help bolster STL’s strategy to deliver profitable growth,” STL Group Chief Executive Officer Anand Agarwal said.

He joins STL from Rainshine Entertainment, a digital media content company he had co-founded in 2018. Prior to this, he was with Zee Entertainment as its Chief Business Officer and CFO.

“The world has entered a decade of network creation that will ensure connectivity and comprehensive digital experiences for all. A high bandwidth, responsive and agile digital platform has become a global necessity, and STL is poised to be a global leader with its suite of end-to-end digital network solutions,” Mihir Modi said.

Modi is a professional with over 20 years of career spanning finance, M&A, strategy and general management, across large-scale listed companies and early-stage start-ups in India, Europe and Africa. Before Joining Zee, he had worked with Ernst & Young, Novartis Pharma in Europe and Godrej Consumer Products.