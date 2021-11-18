Info-tech

Sterlite Technologies appoints two new CEOs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2021

Sterlite Technologies has onboarded Praveen Cherian, as the CEO for Network Services Business, and Raman Venkatraman as the CEO for Software Business.

Prior to joining STL, Cherian was the Executive Vice President and Head of Infrastructure Services for India and South East Asia at IBM where he was driving Project based and Managed Services businesses. He also holds directorial positions on the board of reputed IT services and software companies.

Venkatraman comes from TCS where he was the Senior Vice President and Global Head for HiTech and Professional Services and also the global head for partnerships and alliances. He has assumed multiple leadership roles across geographies throughout his illustrious career spanning close to three decades. Praveen and Raman will take over the responsibility from KS Rao who has played a crucial role in scaling these businesses and preparing the strategic road map for their future growth. KS will assume the role of Chief Corporate Officer at STL, leading key partner and ecosystem alliances, driving global policy advocacy and enabling group level legal framework.

Published on November 18, 2021

