STL bags ₹1,800-crore multi-year T-Fiber order

STL, a data networks provider, has bagged the mandate from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd (T-Fiber) to set up high-speed rural broadband network.

The multi-year deal worth about ₹1,800 crore requires STL to design, build and manage the network in 3,000 village panchayats in the State, covering about 60 lakh people.

“STL was awarded a work order for about ₹1,100 crore for Phase-1 of the project. The total project value is worth about ₹1,800 crore for which STL has received the letter of intent,” an STL statement said.

The T-Fiber project is aimed at providing broadband connectivity up to the household level across the State by establishing optical fiber and network infrastructure.

“This turnkey project entails designing and building an end-to-end rural broadband network across 11 districts, covering 3,000 gram panchayats and managing the network for an additional seven years,” KS Rao, Chief Executive Officer (Network Software and Services) of STL, said.

The project envisages laying 64,000 km of OFC (Optical Fibre Cable) network, as well as deploying Multiprotocol Label Switching (IP MPLS), a routing technique and Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON).

“This initiative would bridge the digital gap between urban and rural India. With T-Fiber project, we aim to provide broadband connectivity and digital services at an affordable tariff,” Sujai Karampuri, Managing Director of T-Fiber and Director of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Telangana, has said.