While the nation celebrates the launch of 5G mobile services, Vedanta-backed STL has launched India’s first multicore fiber and cable. This innovation by STL comes in order to accelerate fiber connectivity, especially as 5G demands higher volumes and speeds of data transmission.

Multicore fiber allows the optic fiber cable to carry multiple beams of light spatially separated within their bodies, enabling the highest possible density of data transmission.

As India deploys 5G networks, Indian operators need to increase fiberisation in their networks considerably in order to transmit large volumes of data. India enjoys some of the world’s poorest fiberisation rates, where only 30 per cent of Indian towers presently fiberised.

Fiberisation

“As India approaches the much-awaited 5G buildout, telecom operators need to look at fiberisation with a futuristic lens. India’s fiberisation will increase approximately 3X to 60 million fkm annually. The tower and small cell fiberisation will be the big drivers. Tower fiberisation must increase from approximately 35 per cent to 80 per cent to provide high-quality 5G services. Additionally, 5G will require up to 4X small cells, backhaulled with fiber,” noted the STL press release.

STL’s Managing Director, Ankit Agarwal, said, “Indian telecom operators are ready to install fiber-dense networks for 5G. This will need an integrated and futuristic solution. We have built 5G Cosmos to enable fiberisation of macro and small cells at scale and achieve the full potential of 5G. We wish telecom operators the very best for one of the largest 5G rollouts in the world.”

The launch of STL multicore fiber solutions was a part of their “5G Cosmos”. STL claims that the 5G cosmos is an Atmanirbhar patented solution that can solve connectivity challenges and connect every tower, small cell, and node.

