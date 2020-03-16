STPI nod to work-from-home for staff of regd firms

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has allowed the companies registered with it to allow their staff to work from home, keeping in view the outbreak of Covid-19 virus.

As a precautionary measure to ensure business continuity, STPI has warranted the STP/EHTP (Software and Hardware Technologgy Park) units to allow their employees work from home,” the STPI has said in a notification to the member companies.

It, however, wanted them to ensure the work through a safe and secure environment,” it said.

After more and more cities are reporting Covid-19 cases, IT employees have been asking their employers to allow them to work from home. While some of companies have given the go ahead reducing the risk of contracting the virus, others are still making them to work in the respective premises.