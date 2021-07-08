STPI signs pact with BoB, Yes Bank, Freshworks

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an arm of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has signed agreements with Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Mathworks, Yourstory, Freshworks and Pontaq.

“The six agreements are intended to promote entrepreneurship and create a nurturing ecosystem for Centres of Excellence set up by the STPI in areas such as digital and mobile payments, blockchain, IoT, big data, and other emerging technologies,” STPI Director General Omkar Rai has said.

“We have 177 startups on our platform. The MoUs are a key step towards building a robust startup ecosystem in the country,” Subodh Sachan, Director of STPI and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of STPINEXT, said.