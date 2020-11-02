STPI to set up ₹100-cr fund of funds to support startups

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
As it launched its 2.0 version, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is going to set up a ₹100-crore fund of funds to provide financial support to startups.
While the Government would put in ₹40 crore, the private sector participants would contribute the remaining amount to establish the fund.
“It could even be bigger. It will be launched in the next three months,” Omkar Rai, Director-General of STPI, told BusinessLine.
“The fund will exclusively invest in the startups that are selected in the nationwide Chunauti programme,” he said.
The programme is aimed at recruiting startup candidates for the incubators that are set up in 12 tier-ii and tier-iii cities. The cities include Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mohali and Vijaywada.
“The young entrepreneurs in the tier-i cities can access quality infrastructure as they begin their entrepreneurial journey. But it is not the same case with those in tier-ii cities. They deserve better infrastructure,” Omkar Rai said.
According to him, the Chunauti programme has received a good response as over 1,800 people submitted their applications. “The startups can be from anywhere in the country, but they will be located in the 12 locations,” he said.
“We received 215 applications from Maharashtra, 113 from Tamil Nadu, 100 from Andhra Pradesh and 51 from Telangana,” he said.
Meanwhile, the IT exports from the STPI registered units have zoomed past in the first half of this financial year to ₹2.49 lakh crore as against ₹1.68 lakh crore in the same period the previous year.
The exports in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, are pegged at ₹1.21 lakh crore as against ₹72,181 crore in the same quarter previous year. In the second quarter, the STPI registered 359 new units.
Omkar Rai said the STPI has not changed the exemptions that it gave to the registered units, allowing them to let their staff work from home. “We are not going to force them. It is up to them how they will deploy their employees,” he said.
Asked whether clients are objecting IT firms from letting the work done from home, he said he didn’t see any problem there. The Indian firms had gained the confidence of its clients over some time, and they are convinced about the measures that the companies followed in protecting the privacy of data.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...