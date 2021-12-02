STPI units in Hyderabad clock 13% growth in exports in H1

The IT and IT-enabled services companies registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Hyderabad have clocked a growth rate of 13 per cent in the first half of the current financial year.

“They exported IT services worth ₹45,000 crore in the first of this financial year, showing a growth rate of 13 per cent,” STPI (Hyderabad) Director Ramprasad said.

“If you add the contribution from the non-STPI units the exports would be much higher in the first half,” Bharani Kumar Aroll, President of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), said.

In the financial year 2020-21, the IT industry in Telangana (STPI and non-STPI units) clocked exports worth ₹1.45 lakh crore.