Info-tech

IT Exports

STPI units in Hyderabad clock 13% growth in exports in H1

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on December 02, 2021

STPI exported IT services worth ₹45,000 crore in the first of this financial year

The IT and IT-enabled services companies registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Hyderabad have clocked a growth rate of 13 per cent in the first half of the current financial year.

“They exported IT services worth ₹45,000 crore in the first of this financial year, showing a growth rate of 13 per cent,” STPI (Hyderabad) Director Ramprasad said.

“If you add the contribution from the non-STPI units the exports would be much higher in the first half,” Bharani Kumar Aroll, President of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), said.

In the financial year 2020-21, the IT industry in Telangana (STPI and non-STPI units) clocked exports worth ₹1.45 lakh crore.

Published on December 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

exports
software
Telangana
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like