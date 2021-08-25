Info-tech

STPI, Wadhwani Foundation sign MoU to promote startups

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 25, 2021

The foundation will conduct NextGen IGNITE, a 14-week bootcamp programme for startups selected in Chunati 1.0

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wadhwani Foundation’s National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) to promote entrepreneurship and create a nurturing ecosystem for startups.

Under the MoU, the foundation will conduct NextGen IGNITE, a 14-week bootcamp programme for startups selected in Chunati 1.0.

Chunati is a nation-wide challenge to find startups that can find solutions for problems faced during and after the pandemic.

“This MoU will help strengthen the ecosystem and enable startups to leverage their expertise,” Omkar Rai, Director-General of STPI, has said.

“The foundation is aiming to accelerate economic development in emerging markets through its initiatives in entrepreneurship, small business growth, innovation and skilling,” Niharika Gaur, Associate Director, Wadhwani Foundation, said.

Published on August 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

startups
alliance and joint venture
computing and information technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like