STPI, Wadhwani Foundation sign MoU to promote startups

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wadhwani Foundation’s National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) to promote entrepreneurship and create a nurturing ecosystem for startups.

Under the MoU, the foundation will conduct NextGen IGNITE, a 14-week bootcamp programme for startups selected in Chunati 1.0.

Chunati is a nation-wide challenge to find startups that can find solutions for problems faced during and after the pandemic.

“This MoU will help strengthen the ecosystem and enable startups to leverage their expertise,” Omkar Rai, Director-General of STPI, has said.

“The foundation is aiming to accelerate economic development in emerging markets through its initiatives in entrepreneurship, small business growth, innovation and skilling,” Niharika Gaur, Associate Director, Wadhwani Foundation, said.