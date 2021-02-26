Streampax site to act as marketplace for news videos

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Streampax, a Bengaluru-based start-up with a work studio in Kochi as well, has launched its operations at www.streampax.com, which will act as a marketplace for video makers from across the world.
KP Ram Mohan, Managing Director, said many TV channels and news portals do not have reporters in remote areas of the country. Anybody with a smartphone or a professional video camera and with a nose for news can make use of this opportunity by uploading news-worthy videos to Streampax and benefit whenever TV channels and news portals purchase those videos. Streampax would thus act as an interface between netizen journalists and TV channels/news portals out there, he said.
Channels and portals face tough competition from the live streaming happening in Facebook and YouTube from around the world. But they are not able to have a wider reporter network despite the need. Streampax would address this gap, Ram Mohan said.
Those interested can register free of charge at www.streampax.com and upload news-worthy videos. Streampax would ensure the authenticity of the videos and edit them for quality. Videos that get downloaded by channels and portals would be rewarded and Streampax would retain only a fraction of the price, he said.
He added that there were nearly 1,000 registered users already for the beta version, which was test-launched last month. In view of the elections, Streampax expects huge demand for its videos from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam and would like to take the number of users past 10,000.
By being able to send real-time news from remotest places, Streampax would revolutionise the way news and information is processed and spread, he said.
