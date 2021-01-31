Stricter privacy laws will force publishes to do with lesser data about users: Adpushup

A top executive of Adpushup, a company involved in ad revenue optimisation has said that the implementation of stricter privacy laws will further force publishers to make do with lesser data about users.

Ankit Oberoi, CEO of AdPushup said next year will be crucial for publishers as Google plans to remove cookies in 2022. “This year is going to be the year of transparency and privacy—where the supply path will become more open and clear to the whole ecosystem. He said going forward, there will be a supply path optimization, which will ensure that publishers receive a major part of the ad spend.

Oberoi said this should outweigh the revenue loss which will be caused due to privacy laws which are being built globally and until the industry finds a solution to produce more relevant experiences without infringing user privacy. Along with GDPR (general data protection regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) publishers can look forward to dealing with new privacy laws from other countries as well, he said.

Publishers dealing with ad campaigns related to sports, food & beverages, film, and lifestyle-related industries were hit the hardest in 2020. It could still be a while before operations get normal for such publishers, but the gradual re-establishment of a fairly normal routine is undoubtedly hopeful, he said in a statement.

The growing number of online consumers has been favourable for the industry. More people started using online resources due to the imposition of lockdown giving publishers a chance to earn higher CPMs (cost per thousand) than usual. The trend will likely to continue in 2021, in which case publishers can help in providing a better online experience to users through meaningful content.

He said the publishers should start thinking about using contextual targeting rather than relying on private user data, as it gives publishers a way to respect the privacy of the user and enhance user experience.

“As ad monetization gets more complicated—data and machine learning-driven, efficiencies of scale will become more prominent leading to consolidation of publisher properties either with media houses or monetization partners,” he pointed out.