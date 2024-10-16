String Metaverse, a digital platform specialising in the integration of blockchain technology with esports and gaming, has launched a next-generation esports platform String Esports 2.0.

Leveraging the Solana Network, known for its transaction speeds of over 20,000 TPS and low transaction costs, the platform will deliver seamless and engaging gaming experiences for users worldwide.

With this upgrade, String Esports 2.0 will pave way for players, content creators and viewers to earn digital assets through gameplay, content creation and audience engagement. This has created an inclusive environment where everyone can actively participate and benefit from the platform.

Launched last November, String Esports has 1 lakh users, hosted over 300 tournaments and garnered over 2 million YouTube views.

Hosting licenses

The platform recently acquired esports hosting licenses in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah’s RAK DAO, allowing it to organise daily tournaments for popular games, including Call of Duty, Free Fire, and Valorant.

Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director, String Metaverse said by blending competitive gaming with real earning opportunities through digital assets, the company has built a thriving ecosystem for the global esports community.

The esports market is valued at over $2 billion and continues to gain traction. String Esports 2.0 offers gamers, creators and spectators new ways to engage with the digital economy and competitive gaming.

By harnessing the power of blockchain, String Metaverse provides a seamless, decentralized ecosystem for competitive gaming, content creation, and digital asset ownership.

