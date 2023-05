Subex Limited said standalone net loss for the quarter ended March widened to ₹53.2 crore as against ₹6.74 crore in the same period the previous year. Total income rose more than three-fold to ₹50.14 crore from ₹I6.32 crore.

The yearly net loss widened to ₹68.76 crore from ₹4.47 crore in the previous year. Total income jumped to ₹275.94 crore from ₹68.42 crore.

Subex Limited offers consultanting services to global telecom carriers via new revenue models. The company was established in 1992.