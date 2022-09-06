hamburger

SucSEED Indovation to mentor, aid deep tech start-ups at T-Hub

K V Kurmanath | Hyderabad, September 06 | Updated on: Sep 06, 2022
(Left) Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, exchange copies of MoU with T-HUB CEO M Srinivas Rao

T-Hub start-ups will stand a chance to raise funds from the SucSEED Indovation Fund

Start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub has signed an agreement with SucSEED Indovation, a venture capital angel fund, to promote innovation, increase funding and assess investment options for deep tech start-ups in the country.

The two entities will collaborate to mentor, promote, incubate, and help deep tech start-ups by holding masterclasses and workshops.

“This will help T-Hub start-ups to receive mentoring in venture capital investment, transaction management and risk management. SucSEED Indovation will also have a presence at our new facility,” M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Published on September 06, 2022
