SucSEED Indovation to mentor, aid deep tech start-ups at T-Hub

Start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub has signed an agreement with SucSEED Indovation, a venture capital angel fund, to promote innovation, increase funding and assess investment options for deep tech start-ups in the country.
The two entities will collaborate to mentor, promote, incubate, and help deep tech start-ups by holding masterclasses and workshops.
“This will help T-Hub start-ups to receive mentoring in venture capital investment, transaction management and risk management. SucSEED Indovation will also have a presence at our new facility,” M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said in a statement on Tuesday.
T-Hub start-ups will stand a chance to raise funds from the SucSEED Indovation Fund.
