Sumo Digital opens studio in Bangalore

Sumo Digital, a video game development studio, said on September 24 that it is opening a new studio in Bangalore and has appointed Stewart Neal as Studio Director.

The company said that the expansion follows a continued period of growth for Sumo Digital and marks the developer’s second studio location in India, after the launch of Sumo Pune in 2007. Studio Director Stewart Neal will oversee the launch of Sumo Bangalore, while continuing to support the growth of Sumo Pune. Sumo Digital studios are recruiting across all disciplines to support the expansion.

Founded in the UK in 2003, Sumo Digital partners with major publishers and platform holders to develop titles across all platforms, including console, mobile and PC. It has offices across the UK, Poland and India. Sumo Bangalore marks the 11th studio site and will focus on delivering specialist development services across multiple AAA console projects.

Sumo Pune, the first studio opened by Sumo Digital in India has acquired additional space within their current office location to support the recruitment of 70 plus new team members to work across upcoming projects. The Pune team has seen significant growth over the past 15 years and has supported development on multiple critically acclaimed titles including BAFTA Award-winning Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Hood: Outlaws & Legends.