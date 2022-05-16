Sunera Tech to invest $100 m on expansion

Sunera Technologies Inc., which offers digital transformation technologies and services, has said it would invest $100 million in the next three years on strengthening its technology infrastructure. The company would also increase the total number of employees to 3,500-3,800 from the present strength of 2,200 in the next 12-18 months. Half of the 1,000 new employees will be hired from universities.

The majority of the new recruitees would be located in Hyderabad. Of the 2,200 employees (including 400 consultants), about 1,600 employees work for Sunera Tech’s Hyderabad operations, according to Ravi Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Suneratech.

The company recently opened the Centre for Digital Acceleration (CDA) here to help its clients set up their innovation centres and experience digital solutions.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said the CDA would help its clients set up their innovation centres and understand not just the technology but also how to boost the start-up culture.

“Large companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft have their innovation centres but, mid-size and small businesses can’t set up such centres. Our investments will help the clientele in this bracket to address that lacunae,” he said.

“Businesses can easily setup their innovation centres in CDA within 30-45 days and get started with innovation journey,” he said.