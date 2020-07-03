Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises emerges top bidder for UK’s OneWeb

Sunil Mittal-backed Bharti Enterprises has emerged the top bidder for acquiring stake in OneWeb, a UK-based company that has proposed a mega-constellation of satellites in low earth orbit to deliver affordable wireless internet services to anywhere in the world.

Bharti’s bid had the backing of the UK government, which plans to commit around $500 million to OneWeb alongside other investors.

While the winner of the auction conducted on Thursday will be announced officially soon, sources confirmed that Bharti's bid was the best.

OneWeb was founded in 2012 with an ambitious plan to put satellites in low earth orbit to deliver affordable wireless internet services to anywhere in the world. To date, the company has launched 74 satellites as part of its constellation, begun development on a range of user terminals for a variety of customer markets, has half of its 44 ground stations completed or in development, and performed successful demonstrations of its system with broadband speeds in excess of 400 Mbps and latency of 32 ms. However, in March this year, OneWeb voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the US Bankruptcy Court.

Mittal had earlier acquired a stake in the company in 2015 along with a consortium of investors including Virgin Group, Qualcomm, Hughes and Airbus. But with the company hitting financial problems, Mittal exited the company a few years back.

So why is Mittal making a bid to acquire a stake in OneWeb again?

“These low orbit satellites could work like a cellular tower,but in the sky. Instead of putting up hundreds of towers to cover a region, Mittal will be able to cover the same area with just a couple of satellites,” said a satellite industry expert.

OneWeb plans to build a constellation of hundreds of low earth orbit satellites to cover the globe. In the first phase, the company will launch 650 satellites and subsequently grow up to 1,980 satellites. This first phase of the constellation will provide global coverage. Low orbit satellites operate 1,200 km above the Earth’s surface. The traditional satellites or geostationary satellites operate at 36,000 km. While the higher altitude allows two or three satellites to cover the entire Earth, there are issues related to latency due to its height. This latency is a problem when it comes to mission-critical data services which need real-time data access. In comparison, a low orbit satellite beam has less footprint but works without any latency in data transmission.

“Low orbit satellite is the new thing in the space race. Elon Musk with his Starlink satellites and Jeff Bezos with Project Kuiper have already made known their intent for the future. Sunil Mittal could be looking at OneWeb as his way into this race,” said a former ISRO official.

Between Musk, Bezos, OneWeb and Telesat as many as 46,100 satellites could be launched in the next few years. In comparison, in the last 60 years less than 9,000 objects have been sent to space.

Broadband infrastructure

In India, such a constellation will be very useful given the dismal fixed broadband infrastructure. There are less than 50 million fixed broadband users in the country. Most of the population is dependant on mobile phones to access data services. But even the mobile data network outside the top 100 cities is quite erratic in most places.

“Over sixty per cent of subscribers on incumbent operators’ networks are still on 2G. The operators are under huge financial strain so they are unable to roll out 4G networks fast enough to meet the growing demand. Low orbit satellites could fill that gap,” said a telecom industry veteran.

Mobile operators also have to keep upgrading their networks from 3G to 4G and now 5G. Each upgrade requires the purchase of fresh spectrum and investments into rolling out new networks. In comparison, investments into a satellite network is a one-time event with minimal additional investments required. But there could be challenges too. The big concern would be around the pricing of services. Satellite-based connectivity is known to be expensive compared to terrestrial networks. The other issue could be around devices. Traditional mobile phones are not equipped to receive satellite signals so the service provider will have to set up an earth station and then transmit the signals in a way that can be read by a normal smartphone.

“There is also the issue of network resilience especially if you have multiple satellites operating in an area. The network has to be planned to precision in a manner that data sessions don’t drop if a person is moving,” said a network planning expert.