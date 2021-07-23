SunTec Business Solutions opens centre in Chennai

Leading pricing and billing software provider SunTec Business Solutions has announced the opening of its new development centre in Chennai’s Ramanujam IT City (Taramani, Rajiv Gandhi Salai).

The new centre will house new hires in the technology and product development team. The company is looking to hire both freshers and experienced tech professionals in roles like Java developers, support engineers, implementation engineers, project managers and cloud architects, among others.

Fourth base in South India

This will be SunTec’s fourth base in South India, with existing offices and development centres in Kochi and Bengaluru apart from headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, a company spokesperson said.

Its Xelerate platform, continuous training and learning opportunities, investment in facilities and a reputed global client base makes SunTec an employer of choice for many aspirants, she claimed.

Xelerate is SunTec’s cloud-native and cloud-agnostic, API first, micro-services-based proprietary platform and products are delivered on-premise, on private cloud and as SaaS.

Varied global presence

SunTec has offices also in the UAE, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Australia and aims to strengthen the global support with a lean team based out of South India. It has over 600 people across all functions and locations.

It counts over 130 clients in more than 45 different countries, including seven of the world’s top 25 banks by assets. The product portfolio includes solutions for relationship-based pricing and billing, product rationalisation, offers, deals and loyalty programme management, indirect taxation compliance and e-invoicing, among others.

Relationship-based pricing

Relationship-braced pricing, a SunTec forte, is founded on the relationship value across customer and customer groups including complex relational conditions. It allows for reduced risk through real-time analytics driven decision-making based on insights through rules and persona-based dashboards.

Nanda Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, SunTec, said that over the last year, organisations have accelerated digitisation efforts to offer innovative offerings and ensure faster time to market.

‘Customer at centre’

“As we transition into a post-pandemic world, organisations will focus even more on enhancing customer journeys. We believe a customer-centric approach is paramount in the new world. We’re enhancing our technological capabilities and expanding our support and implementation teams to serve clients better.”

Building a team with low- code/no-code skills become crucial to offer banks the agility and scale they seek. “Our platform innovation will continue to deliver unmatched value to our customers. As we equip ourselves to achieve this milestone, I am looking forward to work with our young team,” Kumar said.

Low-code/no-code platforms

Low-code/no-code development platforms represent visual software development environments that allow enterprise developers and citizen developers to drag and drop application components, connect them together and create mobile or web apps.

These platforms also relieve professional developers of the need to write code line by line and enable business analysts, office administrators, small-business owners and others to build and test applications with little to no knowledge of traditional programming languages or machine code.