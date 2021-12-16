SunTec to help IBM Z clients leverage advantages of open hybrid cloud

Leading relationship-based pricing and billing company SunTec Business Solutions has joined the IBM Z and Cloud Modernisation Centre to help IBM Z clients accelerate modernisation of applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

SunTec is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem to help IBM Z clients accelerate the in-place modernisation of their applications, data, and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture. The Centre is what SunTec spokesperson described here as a ‘digital front door’ comprising tools, training and ecosystem partners.

Mission-critical applications

IBM Z is a name used by IBM for all of its z/Architecture mainframe computers from the z900 on.

This enterprise platform for mission-critical applications promises next-level data privacy, security, and resiliency to your hybrid multi-cloud.

SunTec will now help empower banks to seamlessly integrate an intelligent middle layer with their existing core banking application platform by co-locating its Xelerate application on the IBM Z and LinuxONE systems.

SunTec will also help banks to leverage existing investments in infrastructure without compromising on key areas such as security, performance, reliability, scalability, and maintainability.

Co-locating Xelerate app

This co-location approach is designed to help banks achieve agility to scale up key business functions like product and revenue management, billing and statements management, and partner ecosystem management and monetisation.

The IBM Z and Cloud Modernisation Centre will bring together IBM’s decades of experience with innovative IBM methodologies, tools, training, global systems integrators, and technology partners to create and execute a roadmap that is engineered to lower risk and maximise business value.

IBM Z environment

The Center offers clients a one-stop digital interface to schedule briefings, connect with partners, join workshops, speak to personnel with extensive domain experience and much more, designed to help clients fully realise and extend the value of their IBM Z environments.

This interactive client digital journey showcases comprehensive access to resources, capabilities and guidance for business professionals, IT executives and developers alike.

Through the Centre, clients will gain access to a partner learning hub, including resources from SunTec and its cloud-based solutions to help companies adopt a digital-first and customer-first strategy.

Single platform view

The spokesman for SunTec said that banks will be able to leverage this solution to help enhance their ability to address customer needs and expectations to help elevate customer experience.

The solution will allow them to access a single platform-based view of customer relationships, across different lines of business and multiple geographies since transactional core banking applications and data also run on the same IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE systems.

Hybrid multi-cloud strategy

Amit Dua, President, Client Facing Groups, SunTec Business Solutions said that the increasing shift to a digital-first world requires banks to build capabilities to anticipate customer needs and expectations to deepen customer relationships and trust.

Also read: SunTec Business Solutions opens centre in Chennai

“Through our collaboration with IBM, we will empower banks to effectively leverage a hybrid multi-cloud strategy for their data, applications, and services. Our co-locating approach is designed to enable banks to leverage existing infrastructure investments and acquire functional benefits, without disrupting their existing core banking applications.”

Meredith Stowell, VP, IBM Z Ecosystem, said that the pressure for organisations to accelerate transformation for speed and efficiency is greater than ever. “Collaborating with ecosystem partners like SunTec as part of the IBM Z and Cloud Modernisation Centre provides innovative capabilities and expertise to help joint clients in the design and execution of their modernisation strategies.”

Maximising value

According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value survey, the value derived from a full hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single-platform, single-cloud vendor approach.

Further, an IBM hybrid cloud transformation that integrates IBM Z can extend up to five times the value of a public cloud-only approach.

According to a Hurwitz and Associates white paper sponsored by IBM, this value is derived by business acceleration, developer productivity, infrastructure cost efficiency, regulatory, compliance and security, and deployment flexibility.