Supersourcing raises ₹1.5 crore in seed round

Indore-based Supersourcing, an IT agency recommendation platform, has raised ₹1.5 crore in a seed round, with investments from billionaire investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Malik and Nikhil Sharma.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder of e-commerce payment and financial technology company Paytm, Malik is the founder and CEO of co-working space Innov8, and Nikhil Sharma is a principal consultant at technology consultancy firm Capco.

“We aim to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, an attribute it did have a while ago. This can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price,” said Mayank Pratap Singh, co-founder, Supersourcing.

Set up by Singh and Aditi Chaurasia, Supersourcing recommends best and verified IT agencies in the specified budget, timeline and requirement.