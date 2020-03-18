Supreme Court to hear AGR case today

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
The Supreme Court will hear the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue today. It is also likely to hear the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) plea for permitting operators to make a staggered payment of the dues.
The case has been listed for hearing on Wednesday and will be heard by Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice M.R. Shah at 10.30 am, according to the cause list of the Supreme Court.
On Monday, DoT suggested that AGR payments should be staggered over a 20-year period, considering the financial state of the telecom sector. The licensor has also filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court seeking approval for the same.
Earlier on February 14, the Supreme Court rejected a plea by incumbent telecom operators seeking more time to settle AGR dues and had asked the companies to deposit dues by March 17. The apex court also said it would initiate contempt proceedings against operators not paying the dues totalling Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
