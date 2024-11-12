Hyderabad: Sophos, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has revealed that companies and organisations in the country are increasingly concerned about AI-augmented attacks and credential theft. Citing the study ‘Cybersecurity Playbook for Partners in Asia Pacific and Japan,’ Sunil Sharma, Vice-President of Sales for India and SAARC , has said that only 39 per cent of the companies in the country feel prepared to withstand a prolonged ransomware attack.

While Indian businesses are actively adopting AI to enhance their operations, they are also acutely aware of its potential misuse in cyberattacks. The report, released virtually on Tuesday, emphasises this dual nature of AI, highlighting it as both a powerful tool and a potential security risk.

Sunil Sharma acknowledged the country’s growth in AI and the proactive stance businesses are taking to address AI-driven cyber risks. He noted a significant increase in cybersecurity budgets, with investments focused on threat detection, incident recovery, and data protection.

The report also highlights that only 5 . per cent of Indian organisations rely on a single security vendor and 71 per cent use three or more to meet their cybersecurity needs. Multi-vendor environments are expected to grow as organisations seek flexible, tailored solutions.

About 70 . per cent of organisations have implemented a cloud security strategy, while 56 per cent are actively investing in AI-focused security measures. However, only 49 per cent have established security maturity frameworks, while 44 per cent report meeting security standards.

However, the report also underscores existing gaps in cybersecurity readiness. To address these challenges, many businesses are turning to multiple security vendors and globally recognised frameworks like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and the Cloud Control Matrix (CCM). Additionally, upskilling teams through partner-supported training and outsourcing cybersecurity services are being considered to combat skills shortages.