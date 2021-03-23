Surge in cybercrime amidst Covid pandemic; 86% involved in phishing: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new study has found that there has been a momentous surge in cyber-security crime during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly related to governmental policy announcements and cybercrime campaigns.
The study was carried out by a consortium of researchers, including WMG, University of Warwick, among others. The researchers stated that on some days around three to four new cyber-attacks were being reported.
The research titled 'Cyber Security in the Age of COVID-19: A Timeline and Analysis of Cyber-Crime and Cyber-Attacks during the Pandemic' was published in the journal Computers & Security.
The authors used the United Kingdom as a case study. The paper revealed the explicit connection between governmental policy announcements and cyber-crime campaigns.
The researchers noted that there have been reports of scams impersonating public authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and organisations such as supermarkets and airlines targeting support platforms such as PPE and offering Covid-19 cures.
They often target the public, who are now socialising and spending more time online in general, as well as the increased population of people who are working from home, they added.
Such scams can be sent by text or e-mail, and in most cases, a URL pointed to a fake institutional website that requests debit/credit card details.
They found that from the point that the first case was announced in China (8/12/19) the first reported cyber-attack was 14 days later. From this point onwards the timeframe between events and cyber-attacks reduced dramatically.
The research found that 86 per cent involved phishing and/or smishing; 65 per cent involved malware; 34 per cent involved financial fraud; 15 per cent involved extortion; 13 per cent involved in pharming; 5 per cent involved in hacking; 5 per cent involved denial of service.
Dr. Harjinder Lallie, from WMG, University of Warwick commented: "The analysis presented in this paper has highlighted a common modus-operandi of many cyber-attacks during the coronavirus period.”
"Many of the cyber-attacks begin with a phishing campaign which directs victims to download a file or access a URL. The file or the URL act as the carrier of malware which, when installed, acts as the vehicle for financial fraud,” he added.
The analysis has also shown that to increase the likelihood of success, the phishing campaign leverages media and governmental announcements. In fact, some days we recorded as many as 3-4 new scams," he further said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...