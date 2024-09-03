Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) have asked the cab-hailing platforms and food delivery e-commerce companies to suspend operations in flood-affected areas, and pay workers a ‘minimum guarantee’ as compensation for loss of income due to the fallout of the deluge.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted fairly widespread to widespread light and moderate rainfall in Telangana over the next 7 days. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km ph speed are also likely in some parts of the State over the next few days.

‘Rain surge’

Shaik Salauddin, Founder-President of TGPWU, asked the service providers such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, and others to remove the time-bound delivery guarantee in areas with light to moderate rainfall. He also asked them to introduce a ‘rain surge’ for all delivery workers.

He also wanted the platforms to reimburse the cost of repairs of vehicles that were damaged due to heavy rains and floods. “TGPWU is deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of all gig and platform workers,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit