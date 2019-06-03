Swiggy launches app for everyday homestyle meals

Food ordering and delivery firm Swiggy on Monday said it has launched ‘Swiggy Daily’, an app for everyday homestyle meals prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors.

Swiggy Daily will allow users to schedule their meals in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription, Swiggy said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said, with a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to the latent demand for homestyle meals that are an affordable, long-term solution for daily food needs.

The service that has been launched in Gurugram will be expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming months, the statement said.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,00,000 restaurant partners across over 175 cities.