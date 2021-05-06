Swiggy to prioritise Genie deliveries amid Covid-19 second wave

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the prioritisation of Swiggy Genie, its pick up and drop service to help customers amid Covid-19.

The decision to prioritise the service has been taken as the service gained significant importance among users in the past few days amid the second wave of Covid-19.

“Swiggy Genie, Swiggy’s pick up and drop service has become an essential service for consumers all across the country by delivering a range of necessities- from over the counter (OTC) medicines, oxy-meters, thermometers to home-cooked meals, care packages and grocery,” the company said.

It has witnessed a 350 per cent increase in the delivery of OTC medicines through Swiggy Genie in the last 15 days compared to the same period last month. Almost half a million home-cooked meals and tiffins have been ferried to friends and family in the same period, Swiggy said.

All Genie orders will have dedicated customer care support. Swiggy is also directly working with hundreds of people who are providing meals to affected families and will prioritise these deliveries as well.

Vivek Sunder, COO at Swiggy said, “With several cities under lockdown, and family or friends to take care of, Swiggy Genie has delivered necessities like home-cooked meals, OTC medicines, test reports and grocery to the doorsteps of Indians. Considering the criticality of the service, we are now prioritising Genie deliveries. We urge users to stay indoors and we will do our best to get them whatever they need while also keeping the safety of our partners top of mind.”

Swiggy Genie is present in 65 cities across the country.