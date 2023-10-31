Swimlane, an AI-enabled, low-code security automation company based in the US, has opened a regional cybersecurity innovation, and R&D centre in Hyderabad.

“The new location will serve as a strategic hub for product development functions and includes operational functions for engineering, customer success, support, and finance. The company aims to grow its engineering team resources from 75 engineers today to a team of 200 in 2024,” a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The new Swimlane R&D centre will be the company’s largest concentration of engineering resources.

“The Hyderabad expansion will further advance the development of the Swimlane Turbine low-code security automation platform with complementary artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that help overcome security alert fatigue, data overload, and chronic staffing shortages,” he said.

“Security automation is one of the hottest segments of cybersecurity, and our new R&D facility serves a critical role in helping maintain our leadership position in automation,” Frans Xavier, Chief Technology Officer for Swimlane, said.

“With an expanded R&D presence in India, Swimlane will have the opportunity to further advance the current generative AI capabilities of Swimlane Turbine and enable security operations teams to tap into the best AI has to offer to more efficiently solve the toughest security challenges, both inside and outside the SOC,” Cody Cornell, Swimlane Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, said.