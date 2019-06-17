SwitchOn raises $1 million in Seed funding from pi Ventures, Axilor and others

SwitchOn, an industrial technology firm, has raised $1 million in seed funding led by pi Ventures, an Internet of Things- (IoT) and Blockchain-focused early stage venture fund.

Axilor, an early stage investment firm led by Infosys founders Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal, and angels from The Chennai Angels also took part in this round, the company said in a statement.

The fresh funds will be used for strengthening the edge-compute architecture, expanding the team and market adoption in India and other countries in the European Union and Asia Pacific region.

“SwitchOn is leveraging deep expertise in hardware and software design to create state-of-the-art edge solutions for increasing transparency, reducing turn-around, and improving quality on the shop-floor of manufacturing industries to ultimately achieve operational excellence. We believe that our customers will benefit heavily from our expanded global footprint and deep technology differentiators,” Aniruddha Banerjee, Co-Founder at SwitchOn said.

Founded by Aniruddha Banerjee and Avra Banerjee in 2017, SwitchOn is an industrial tech company that helps manufacturing industries identify plant-level bottlenecks and improve equipment efficiency.