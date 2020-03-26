Info-tech

Syncordis selected partner for Temenos T24 Transact engagement

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

Syncordis, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (LTI), has been selected as the partner for a strategic Temenos T24 Transact engagement by Standard Chartered Bank, as the bank transforms and upgrades its wealth platform.

As part of the engagement, Syncordis will reimplement Temenos T24 Transact and integrate it with Standard Chartered’s Temenos WealthSuite, Insight and DataSource applications, as well as other systems. Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis said: "This is one of the largest engagements for Temenos WealthSuite in the Asia-Pacific and we bring a proven track and complementary services from LTI to it.”

Published on March 26, 2020
software and games
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Web browsing has increased by over 70 per cent amid Covid-19: Report