Synechron opens third office in Pune

Synechron Holdings Inc, which provides digital transformation services to financial institutions, on Thursday announced its new office in Pune. It has eight offices across the country, including three in Pune and the rest in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The newly opened office is at Pune’s EON IT Park, one of the largest financial hubs in India.

“The new office is a testament to Synechron’s growth, which further amplifies the brand’s progressive journey in India. The new 50,000-plus sq ft workspace will accommodate 600-plus employees,” a statement from the company said. It will house an offshore development centre and the company’s 13th global financial innovation lab (FinLab), it added.

Its other FinLabs are in New York, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Charlotte, London, Paris, Novi Sad, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore, and they work on digital transformation initiatives for the financial services industry it said.

Synechron’s FinLabs enable prototyping with technologies such as blockchain, AI, data science, the Internet of Things, virtual reality, augmented reality, and more.

Synechron’s co-founder and CEO Faisal Husain said, “I am humbled by our growth and pleased to inaugurate Synechron’s eighth office in India. We’ve included all of the global signatures of Synechron in this office, including our award-winning FinLabs. Additionally, like all of our offices, this workspace is also equipped with state-of-art facilities and the ambience to welcome our diverse workforce. With this expansion, we look forward to amplifying our offerings for our clients as well as our employees.”

Hareesha Pattaje, Managing Director and Country Head, India, Synechron said, “The new office space is set to add a new chapter to Synechron’s success story, already powered by customer success. While we are vigorously onboarding top talent to work on exciting technologies and projects, our focus on research and development is unwavering and the fresh FinLabs at our new Pune office is a sure sign of that”.